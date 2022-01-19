8:31 by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Have your say: State confirms intention to silence victims and sweep Gukurahundi under the carpet

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition has noted with great sadness recent utterances by the Deputy Chief Secretary, Presidential Communications, Mr. George Charamba to the effect that the construction of a memorial plaque in honour of victims of the Gukurahundi genocide at Bhalagwe in Maphisa, Matabeleland South province is illegal.