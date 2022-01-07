7:04 by The Organization for World Peace Have your say: Tears After The Rain: The Legacy Of The Gukurahundi Genocide In Zimbabwe

In 1983, Robert Mugabe, then Prime Minister and leader of ZANU-PF (Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front), launched the final phase of his plan to turn Zimbabwe into a one-party state. He sent the North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade (called “Gukurahundi” in Shona) into Matabeleland to exterminate “dissidents.”