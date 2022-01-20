“Treason Is A Criminal Offence Punishable By Capital Punishment,” Chamisa, Biti Told

These remarks were said by former Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, who said the duo has remained adamant that sanctions imposed on the country at the turn of the millennium should remain and also should be intensified. Pindula News presents Chinamasa’s statement:
I address this tweet to Messrs Nelson Chamisa & Tendai Biti in their capacities as lawyers (although the first mentioned is a lawyer more in title than substance, skill & experience) & not as political leaders. I just want to remind them of 2 things:
First, that when they asked foreign countries to impose sanctions against Zimbabwe & for foreign forces to intervene militarily to stop the revolutionary land redistribution programme not only did they dig their own political grave but they committed unpardonable acts of treason
Treason is a criminal offense punishable by capital punishment. As lawyers, they should know that what I have just stated is elementary criminal law.
Second, that in terms of our National Constitution & Electoral Law the Americans, the British & the Europeans, who have supported & sustained them from their formation & who, at the request & instigation of MDC, imposed, extended & intensified the sanctions against Zimbabwe & its population have no right to vote in the forthcoming Parliamentary & Local Authority By-Elections gazetted to take place on 26 March 2022. Nyika inotongwa nevene vayo.
They ought to know that being regular invited honoured guests to the CIA & Pentagon (USA) HQ & M15 (UK) HQ gives them no political capital that can translate into votes for them & will not save the MDC Alliance from the political rout that awaits them come 26 March 2022.
The people of Zimbabwe say a big NO to quislings. In the words of President ED Mnangagwa in his address to the 359th Ordinary Session of the Politburo on 15 January 2022: “ZanuPF ichasvasvanga MDC pama By-Elections musi wa 26 March 2022, yozo irakasha pa2023 Harmonised Elections” [ZANU PF will defeat MDC in both the 26 March by-elections and 2023 harmonised elections]
Messrs Chamisa & Biti remain adamant, since the formation of their British founded, sponsored & funded Party, that sanctions shouldn’t only remain but be intensified. They are unrepentant & have refused to recant.
For this treachery, the Mass Revolutionary Party ZanuPF will execute its revolutionary mandate & politically bury the MDCA & its allies in the forthcoming By-Elections on March 26. Nyika inotongwa nevene vayo. Those who have eyes let them ‘eye’ & those who have ears let them ‘ear’