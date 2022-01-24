15:29 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: ZEC, govt under spotlight as Zim court hears prisoners demand to vote

ZIMBABWEAN authorities will be under the spotlight on Tuesday 25 January 2022 when High Court Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi will preside over the hearing and determination of an application filed by some prisoners seeking an order compelling Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and government to allow them to vote during elections.