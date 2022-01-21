ZEC Invites Election Observers To Apply For Accreditation

In a notice, the electoral body said all applications must be received at ZEC Head Office no later than 22 March 2022. The notice issued by Acting Chief Elections Officer Zimbabwe Electoral Commission J P Chigidji read:
Post published in: Featured
INVITATION FOR APPLICATIONS TO OBSERVE 28 NATIONAL ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY AND 117 LOCAL AUTHORITY BY-ELECTIONS
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) hereby invites applications from observers and the media for accreditation to observe by-elections in respect of 28 National Assembly Constituencies as indicated in Proclamation No. 1 of 2022 and 117 Local Authority Wards to be held on 26 March 2022.
All applications must be received at ZEC Head Office no later than 22 March 2022.
The accreditation of successful applicants shall be conducted between 8 am and 5 pm at venues to be advised commencing 18 January 2022.
ACCREDITATION FEES
- Local observers – US$ 10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate
- Observers from the continent of Africa – US$20
- Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe – US$50
- Observers from any country outside Africa – US$100
- Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses – US$50
- Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission – US$10 or ZWL equivalent at prevailing Bank rate
For further information please contact ZEC on +263-4-759130/774095/770340; Fax +263-4-781903/770660