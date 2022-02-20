Borders Yet To Reopen For Ordinary Travellers

Immigration officials on Saturday told The Sunday News that they were to get the legal instruments to allow ordinary travellers to pass through.
Regional Immigration officer-in-charge of Beitbridge Joshua Chibundu said they are still handling essential travellers as before but are prepared to deal with the anticipated surge in the number of general travellers once they get the green light to allow them in. He said:
We are ready to deal with any volume of traffic like we have done before and currently, we are waiting for the standard operating procedures to be complete before the new regulations may kick in.
At the moment it’s business as usual, the travellers are very cautious and we haven’t had any issues with people being turned away for failing to qualify under the essential travellers’ bracket.
We are hopeful, that soon we will be having a clear position on what needs to be done, but generally, everyone is ready to deliver in line with their mandates.
Last week on Tuesday, Cabinet approved the opening of all land borders which have been closed for the general public since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before the latest decision, only commercial cargo, Zimbabweans with permits to study or work in other countries were allowed to depart via land borders.