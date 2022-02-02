2.2.2022
9:07
Leading Zimbabwean Tourism Operator Hopes for a Buoyant 2022 As Travel Restrictions Are Eased
Leading Victoria Falls-based hospitality group Africa Albida Tourism welcomes the easing of Covid-19
related travel restrictions, including mandatory quarantine, by the Zimbabwean government, hailing
it a “lifesaver” for tourism.
The government announced on January 28 that quarantine had been lifted for fully vaccinated
visitors to Zimbabwe, although a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48-hours of departure for
Zimbabwe is still required for entry.
