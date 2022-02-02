2.2.2022 9:07
by Staff Reporter

Leading Zimbabwean Tourism Operator Hopes for a Buoyant 2022 As Travel Restrictions Are Eased

Leading Victoria Falls-based hospitality group Africa Albida Tourism welcomes the easing of Covid-19 related travel restrictions, including mandatory quarantine, by the Zimbabwean government, hailing it a “lifesaver” for tourism.

The government announced on January 28 that quarantine had been lifted for fully vaccinated
visitors to Zimbabwe, although a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48-hours of departure for
Zimbabwe is still required for entry.

Read full report: Leading Zimbabwean Tourism Operator Hopes for a Buoyant 2022 As Restrictions Are Eased – Press Release – Final

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *