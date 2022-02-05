The US$ Exemption On Vehicles Intended To Benefit Tagwireyi And Mnangagwa – Biti

The US$ exemption on vehicles is ultimately intended to benefit Tagwireyi &his scarfed up partner who have taken over public transport through #ZUPCO & the #ZUPCO monopoly. Surely this is the most corrupt& incompetent government in history of governments.

One Dennis said the advisory was issued to everyone not only to Tagwireyi and Mnangagwa. Added Dennis:

The law is there it says you pay tax with the currency you earned. Now treasury is saying it’s your choice to either pay half of it in local currency or still continue paying USD IN full.

Some observers suggested that a law was not necessary.