Zimbabwe Police Speak On Rallies And Gatherings

The party led by Nelson Chamisa is scheduled to hold its rally on the 20th of this month to launch its campaign for by-elections scheduled for the 26th of March. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Nyathi said:
ZRP WARNS POLITICIANS AGAINST HOLDING CAR RALLIES, BLOCKING ROADS AND DISRUPTING THE SOOTH FLOW OF TRAFFIC
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern the conduct by some politicians and supporters who are holding car rallies and in the process block traffic thereby interfering with the smooth flow of traffic in urban areas, Central Business Districts and other public places.
In terms of Maintenance of Order and Peace Act Chapter 11:23, conveners of gatherings should stick to the notified venue and avoid breaching public peace.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that law and order is maintained in public places and those who cause disorder will face the due process of the law.
(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner
Senior Staff Officer (Press, Public and Int. Relations)
to the Commissioner-General of Police Police General Headquarters