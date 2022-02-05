Zvishavane Town Council Runs Brothel To Supplement Revenue

Zvishavane Town Council is running a brothel with council officials saying it is a way of raising funds as 80% of residents are not paying rates.
This came out during Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands, Larry Mavima’s business tour of the town on Wednesday.
Mavima described Zvishavane Town Council as shameful and the worst run local authority in Midlands Province.
This comes as top council officials including town secretary Tinoda Mukutu are on suspension on corruption charges.
The sex workers pay US$30 a day to the local authority’s security department so that they can bring in their clients day and night.
Mavima ordered that the sex workers to be removed with immediate effect, describing the situation as “depressing”. He said:
This visit is depressing, Zvishavane has the worst management for any local authority. It is not only embarrassing but shameful and unacceptable that a local authority can resort to brothels as a way of fundraising. That brothel should be closed immediately.
Meanwhile, Mandava has 500 people who are sharing public toilets and bathrooms.