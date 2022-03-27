By-elections Update: ZEC Starts Announcing Results

We present some of the results below:
BULAWAYO RESULTS:-
WARD 18
a). Enock Madzimure Zanu PF- 483
b). Concilia Mlalazi CCC – 760
c). Taringana Mupfuyiwa -UDA- 11
d). Gibson Sikhosana -ZAPU- 74
e). Sinonakaliso Tshuma MDC-A 57
Concilia Mlalazi duly elected councillor for award 18
NKETA/MGANWINI Ward 26
1). HLABANI NORMAN – CCC – 261
2). MUPEMLELO MOYO – CCC- 748
3). JAPHET NCUBE – DOP- 15
4). SIMANGELE NDEBELE- MDC-A – 57
5). JANANA NGWENYA -Ind – 107
6). LUNGISANI SIBANDA- Zanu PF – 418
Therefore MUPEMLELO MOYO – CCC is now the duly elected Councillor for NKETA/MGANWINI Ward 26.
Constituency: Pumula
a). Mahlangu Sichelesile CCC: 3092
b). Nsingo Pumulani Zanu PF: 1212
c). Albert Mhlanga MDC Alliance:110
d). Richard Ncube ZAPU: 227
e). Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu UDA: 33
f). Stanford Nyoni RPZ: 27
i). Thabani Tshuma Independent: 62
Winner: CCC Mahlangu Sichelesile
MAT NORTH RESULTS:-
BUBI WARD 6
i). Bongani Ndlovu Zanu PF – 27
ii). Benjie Mpofu. -CCC. – 9
Therefore Bongani Ndlovu is now the Councillor for Ward 6
BUBI WARD 2
1). Nomusa Gumbo Zanu PF – 566
2). Coster Sibanda CCC. – 24
Therefore Nomusa Sibanda is now the Councillor
MIDLANDS RESULTS:-
Mberengwa WARD 25
a). Pedzisai Zhou Zanu PF – 735
b). Taimbanayo Zhou CCC- 44
Therefore Pedzisai Zhou Zanu PF is now the duly elected Councillor for Mberengwa WARD 25
CHIRUMANZU WARD 1
i). Juliet Masandu – Zanu PF- 691
ii). Felix Musewu – CCC- 239
Therefore, Juliet Masandu is the duly elected councillor for Chirumanzu Ward 1
CHIRUMANZU Ward 3 of Takawira
a). CYPRIAN CHIUTA ZANU PF -634
b). MARTIN MUZANAGO CCC – 360
CYPRIAN CHIUTA now councillor for Ward 3
MBIZO CONSTITUENCY
1). Settlement Chikwinya CCC – 7 146
2). Vongai Mupereri Zanu pf – 3008
3). MDC Alliance- 135
4). UZA- 87
5). UDA- 70
Spoilt- 36
Winner: Settlement Chikwinya CCC
MANICALAND RESULTS:-
Dangamvura-Chikanga
i). Prosper Mutseyami -CCC- 13132
ii). Isau Mupfumi ZANU PF- 6304
iii). Taurai Mudzipurwa MDC-A -348
iv). Hosia Chipanga PZ. -209
v). Anesu Zaranyika MA’AT Zimbabwe -57
Prosper Mutseyami -CCC- 13132 is the new MP for Dangamvura-Chikanga
Mutasa South:
a). ZANU PF’s Advocate Misheck Mugadza 5818 votes;
b). CCC’s Tsungai Regai 5269 votes;
c). MDC A’s Tauzeni Pedzisai 162 votes;
4). Independent Lynette Ndoro 50 votes
Therefore, ZANU PF’s Advocate Misheck Mugadza is duly elected as Mutasa South MP
Makoni RDC Ward 4
i). Allen Chingonzo – 111 – ZANUPF
ii) Gracian Chikomo – 40 – CCC
> Spoiled 2
> Turned away 8
> Total votes 153 out 230 on the voter’s roll
Allen Chingonzo is the new councillor
WARD 15 MUTASA CENTRAL
a). Edgar Dodzo Zanu PF – 982
b). Amos Manyumwa MDC-A – 9
c). Arthur Ndarowa CCC 460
Edgar Dodzo Zanu PF is the new councillor
MASH EAST RESULTS:-
CHIKOMBA WARD 11
i). Edwin Maseva CCC – 194
ii). Pedzisai Muhenyeri Zanu PF- 211
Pedzisai Muhenyeri elected Councillor
Chikomba Ward 10
a). EDMOND MUKANDI – Zanu PF- 544
b). Amos Reza CCC – 326
Edmond MUKANDI now Councillor
MUREWA SOUTH (Late JB Matiza’s former seat)
1). Nyasha Masoka Zanu PF 11125
2). Munemo Rodreck CCC 1729
3). Simba Nesara UDA 94
Nyasha Masoka Zanu PF is the new MP
MASVINGO:-
Ward 4 Masvingo RDC
i). Richard Madyavanhu Zanu PF 464
ii). Thokozile Muchuchuti CCC 284
iii). Alec Tabe CCC 660
iv). Charles Ziki – MDC-A 44
Therefore, Alec Tabe CCC is the new councillor.
Chivi South Constituency
1). Zanu PF Munyaradzi Zizhou 6832
2). Mhlolo Paul Thompson CCC 1414,
3). Shadreck Mapope MDC Alliance 252,
4). Faith Chuma Patriotic Zimbabweans 139
> 209 were spoilt votes.
Zanu Pf’s Munyaradzi Zizhou won the seat
HARARE PROVINCE RESULTS:-
Highfield East – Ward 24
a). Lovemore Makuwerere CCC: 2926
b). Zanupf: 970
c). MDC Alliance: 177
Winner: CCC Lovemore Makuwerere
Ward: 30 Constituency: Glenview North:
1). Charles Chidhagu CCC: 4316
2). Zanupf: 1352
3). MDC Alliance:89
Winner: CCC Charles Chidhagu
Constituency: Harare East:
i). Laxton Tendai Biti CCC: 7534
ii) Mavis Gumbo ZANU PF: 3045
iii). MDC Alliance:114
iv). UZA: 100
v). Precious Musarurwa LEAD: 25
Winner: CCC Laxton Tendai Biti
Harare Central
a). ZANU PF – Magweba Loyce 1375
b). MDC Alliance – Marara Norest Chiureki 65
c). LEAD – Linda Tsungirirayi Masarira 20
d). MA’ AT Zimbabwe – Rukanda Henry Gwinyai 3
e). CCC – Zwizwai Murisi 3332
Winner: Zwizwai Murisi CCC
Ward: 27 Constituency: Glen-Norah
a). Hebert Gomba CCC: 2851
b). Zanupf: 779
c). MDC Alliance:198
d). Other: 0
Winner: CCC Hebert Gomba
Kambuzuma Constituency
i). CCC’s Willias Madzimure garnered 4 457
ii). ZANU PF Oscar Nyamunokora got 1800
iii). MDC Alliance’s Fungai Chiposi polled 154.
> Spoilt Ballot Papers 79
Winner: CCC’s Willias Madzimure, subsequently retaining the seat he won in 2018
Kuwadzana Constituency
a). Matambo Johnson CCC 7157
b). Nhambu Betty ZANU PF 2636
c). Madamombe Fatima MDC A 259
d). UDA’s Mapfumo Nesbet 56
Winner: Matambo Johnson CCC
Mufakose Constituency
1). CCC Susan Matsunga 4039
2). Zanu PF Taurai Marlvin Marembo 1128
3). MDC Alliance’s Rodwell Shambamuto 218.
There were 76 spoilt ballot papers
Susan Matsunga CCC Declared the winner of the parliamentary by-election
MASHONALAND WEST:-
Ward: 4 – Karoi Town Council
1). Rhoda Jaji CCC: 385
2). Zanu PF: 316
Winner: CCC Rhoda Jaji
Ward: 8 – Chinhoyi Municipality
i). Mukudzeyi Zambuko CCC: 659
ii). Zanu PF: 367
Winner: CCC Mukudzeyi Zambuko
MATABELELAND SOUTH:-
Ward 7 – Constituency: Gwanda Municipality
1). Jaston Mazhale CCC: 323
2). Zanu pf: 212
3). MDC Alliance:14
4). ZAPU: 11
Winner: CCC Jaston Mazhale
Ward: 4 Constituency: Beitbridge East
a). Morgan Ncube CCC: 691
b). Zanu pf: 422
Winner: CCC Morgan Ncube
Ward: 5 Constituency: Beitbridge East
i). Grenger Nyoni CCC: 393
ii). Zanu pf: 221
Winner: CCC Grenger Nyoni