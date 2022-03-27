27.3.2022 11:09
by Pindula News

By-elections Update: ZEC Starts Announcing Results

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has started announcing the results of the by-elections held in various parts of the country on Saturday 26 March 2022.
ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba

We present some of the results below:

BULAWAYO RESULTS:-

WARD 18

a). Enock Madzimure Zanu PF- 483

b). Concilia Mlalazi CCC – 760

c). Taringana Mupfuyiwa -UDA- 11

d). Gibson Sikhosana -ZAPU- 74

e). Sinonakaliso Tshuma MDC-A 57

Concilia Mlalazi duly elected councillor for award 18

NKETA/MGANWINI Ward 26

1). HLABANI NORMAN – CCC – 261

2). MUPEMLELO MOYO – CCC- 748

3). JAPHET NCUBE – DOP- 15

4). SIMANGELE NDEBELE- MDC-A – 57

5). JANANA NGWENYA -Ind – 107

6). LUNGISANI SIBANDA- Zanu PF – 418

Therefore MUPEMLELO MOYO – CCC is now the duly elected Councillor for NKETA/MGANWINI Ward 26.

Constituency: Pumula

a). Mahlangu Sichelesile CCC: 3092

b). Nsingo Pumulani Zanu PF: 1212

c). Albert Mhlanga MDC Alliance:110

d). Richard Ncube ZAPU: 227

e). Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu UDA: 33

f). Stanford Nyoni RPZ: 27

i). Thabani Tshuma Independent: 62

Winner: CCC Mahlangu Sichelesile

MAT NORTH RESULTS:-

BUBI WARD 6

i). Bongani Ndlovu Zanu PF – 27

ii). Benjie Mpofu. -CCC. – 9

Therefore Bongani Ndlovu is now the Councillor for Ward 6

BUBI WARD 2

1). Nomusa Gumbo Zanu PF – 566

2). Coster Sibanda CCC. – 24

Therefore Nomusa Sibanda is now the Councillor

 

MIDLANDS RESULTS:-

Mberengwa WARD 25

a). Pedzisai Zhou Zanu PF – 735

b). Taimbanayo Zhou CCC- 44

Therefore Pedzisai Zhou Zanu PF is now the duly elected Councillor for Mberengwa WARD 25

CHIRUMANZU WARD 1

i). Juliet Masandu – Zanu PF- 691

ii). Felix Musewu – CCC- 239

Therefore, Juliet Masandu is the duly elected councillor for Chirumanzu Ward 1

CHIRUMANZU Ward 3 of Takawira

a). CYPRIAN CHIUTA ZANU PF -634

b). MARTIN MUZANAGO CCC – 360

CYPRIAN CHIUTA now councillor for Ward 3

MBIZO CONSTITUENCY

1). Settlement Chikwinya CCC – 7 146

2). Vongai Mupereri Zanu pf – 3008

3). MDC Alliance- 135

4). UZA- 87

5). UDA- 70

Spoilt- 36

Winner: Settlement Chikwinya CCC

MANICALAND RESULTS:-

Dangamvura-Chikanga

i). Prosper Mutseyami -CCC- 13132

ii). Isau Mupfumi ZANU PF- 6304

iii). Taurai Mudzipurwa MDC-A -348

iv). Hosia Chipanga PZ. -209

v). Anesu Zaranyika MA’AT Zimbabwe -57

Prosper Mutseyami -CCC- 13132 is the new MP for Dangamvura-Chikanga

Mutasa South:

a). ZANU PF’s Advocate Misheck Mugadza 5818 votes;

b). CCC’s Tsungai Regai 5269 votes;

c). MDC A’s Tauzeni Pedzisai 162 votes;

4). Independent Lynette Ndoro 50 votes

Therefore, ZANU PF’s Advocate Misheck Mugadza is duly elected as Mutasa South MP

Makoni RDC Ward 4

i). Allen Chingonzo – 111 – ZANUPF

ii) Gracian Chikomo – 40 – CCC

> Spoiled 2

> Turned away 8

> Total votes 153 out 230 on the voter’s roll

Allen Chingonzo is the new councillor

WARD 15 MUTASA CENTRAL

a). Edgar Dodzo Zanu PF – 982

b). Amos Manyumwa MDC-A – 9

c). Arthur Ndarowa CCC 460

Edgar Dodzo Zanu PF is the new councillor

 

MASH EAST RESULTS:-

CHIKOMBA WARD 11

i). Edwin Maseva CCC – 194

ii). Pedzisai Muhenyeri Zanu PF- 211

Pedzisai Muhenyeri elected Councillor

Chikomba Ward 10

a). EDMOND MUKANDI – Zanu PF- 544

b). Amos Reza CCC – 326

Edmond MUKANDI now Councillor

MUREWA SOUTH (Late JB Matiza’s former seat)

1). Nyasha Masoka Zanu PF 11125

2). Munemo Rodreck CCC 1729

3). Simba Nesara UDA 94

Nyasha Masoka Zanu PF is the new MP

MASVINGO:-

Ward 4 Masvingo RDC

i). Richard Madyavanhu Zanu PF 464

ii). Thokozile Muchuchuti CCC 284

iii). Alec Tabe CCC 660

iv). Charles Ziki – MDC-A 44

Therefore, Alec Tabe CCC is the new councillor.

Chivi South Constituency

1). Zanu PF Munyaradzi Zizhou 6832

2). Mhlolo Paul Thompson CCC 1414,

3). Shadreck Mapope MDC Alliance 252,

4). Faith Chuma Patriotic Zimbabweans 139

> 209 were spoilt votes.

Zanu Pf’s Munyaradzi Zizhou won the seat 

HARARE PROVINCE RESULTS:-

Highfield East – Ward 24

a). Lovemore Makuwerere CCC: 2926

b). Zanupf: 970

c). MDC Alliance: 177

Winner: CCC Lovemore Makuwerere

Ward: 30 Constituency: Glenview North:

1). Charles Chidhagu CCC: 4316

2). Zanupf: 1352

3). MDC Alliance:89

Winner: CCC Charles Chidhagu

Constituency: Harare East:

i). Laxton Tendai Biti CCC: 7534

ii) Mavis Gumbo ZANU PF: 3045

iii). MDC Alliance:114

iv). UZA: 100

v). Precious Musarurwa LEAD: 25

Winner: CCC Laxton Tendai Biti

Harare Central

a). ZANU PF – Magweba Loyce 1375

b). MDC Alliance – Marara Norest Chiureki 65

c). LEAD – Linda Tsungirirayi Masarira 20

d). MA’ AT Zimbabwe – Rukanda Henry Gwinyai 3

e). CCC – Zwizwai Murisi 3332

Winner: Zwizwai Murisi CCC

Ward: 27 Constituency: Glen-Norah

a). Hebert Gomba CCC: 2851

b). Zanupf: 779

c). MDC Alliance:198

d). Other: 0

Winner: CCC Hebert Gomba

Kambuzuma Constituency

i). CCC’s Willias Madzimure garnered 4 457

ii). ZANU PF Oscar Nyamunokora got 1800

iii). MDC Alliance’s Fungai Chiposi polled 154.

Spoilt Ballot Papers 79

Winner: CCC’s Willias Madzimure, subsequently retaining the seat he won in 2018

Kuwadzana Constituency

a). Matambo Johnson CCC 7157

b). Nhambu Betty ZANU PF 2636

c). Madamombe Fatima MDC A 259

d). UDA’s Mapfumo Nesbet 56

Winner: Matambo Johnson CCC 

Mufakose Constituency

1). CCC Susan Matsunga 4039

2). Zanu PF Taurai Marlvin Marembo 1128

3). MDC Alliance’s Rodwell Shambamuto 218.

There were 76 spoilt ballot papers

Susan Matsunga CCC Declared the winner of the parliamentary by-election

MASHONALAND WEST:-

Ward: 4 – Karoi Town Council

1). Rhoda Jaji CCC: 385

2). Zanu PF: 316

Winner: CCC Rhoda Jaji

Ward: 8 – Chinhoyi Municipality

i). Mukudzeyi Zambuko CCC: 659

ii). Zanu PF: 367

Winner: CCC Mukudzeyi Zambuko

MATABELELAND SOUTH:-

Ward 7 – Constituency: Gwanda Municipality

1). Jaston Mazhale CCC: 323

2). Zanu pf: 212

3). MDC Alliance:14

4). ZAPU: 11

Winner: CCC Jaston Mazhale

Ward: 4 Constituency: Beitbridge East

a). Morgan Ncube CCC: 691

b). Zanu pf: 422

Winner: CCC Morgan Ncube

Ward: 5 Constituency: Beitbridge East

 i). Grenger Nyoni CCC: 393

ii). Zanu pf: 221

Winner: CCC Grenger Nyoni

