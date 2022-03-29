Civil Registry Offices To Open During Weekends, Public Holidays

The blitz will be conducted at both static and mobile sites up to the end of September and people can apply for birth certificates, death certificates and national identity documents.
The registration offices will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM during weekdays and from 7 AM to 4 PM on weekends and public holidays.
The Civil Registry Department said the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have necessitated the national mobile registration exercise. A statement issued by the Department read:
Post published in: Featured
The Civil Registry Department wishes to advise members of the public and all its valued stakeholders that it will be conducting a national mobile registration exercise from the 1st of April to the 30th of September 2022.
This year’s Mobile Registration Exercise comes against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected the issuance of civil registration documents.
The mobile registration exercise will provide an opportunity for citizens to obtain national identity documents which enable them to register as voters in the upcoming 2023 harmonised general elections.