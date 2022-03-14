7:03 by India Education Diary Have your say: Community Focused Early Warning System For Buzi-Pungwe And Save Transboundary River Basins Project Inception Workshop Held

An inception workshop for the project, “Towards a community focused flood Early Warning System for the Buzi-Pungwe and Save (BuPuSa) Transboundary River Basins” was held in Harare, Zimbabwe on 8 March 2022.