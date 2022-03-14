ED Seeks Kenya’s Help On Lifting Of Sanctions, Taming Opponents

Mnangagwa was in Kenya earlier this week to meet his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta as the two countries see to strengthen bilateral ties.
According to The East African, the two presidents signed seven memoranda of understanding on diplomatic consultations; tourism and wildlife conservation; and civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents investigations.
Others were on women empowerment and community development; youth affairs; co-operatives; and sports and recreation activities.
However, Mnangagwa was reportedly in Nairobi for more serious matters such as lobbying Kenya, a member of the UN Security Council, to help Zimbabwe get rid of sanctions as well as getting assurances that Kenya will not be a sanctuary for Zimbabwean opposition politicians.
The East African reported sources as saying Mnangagwa wanted Kenya to pledge that it will not provide support to his opponents.
Recently, a Harare-based preacher, Walter Magaya, who visited Kenya last month, had his Harare house raided by the army and police.
The security forces were allegedly searching for illegal firearms at the cleric’s Harare home but Government insiders claimed that they suspected that Magaya had met Jonathan Moyo in Nairobi to plot against Mnangagwa’s government.
Moyo is a political scientist and former ZANU PF strategist, who has been living in Nairobi since the military staged a coup against the late former president Robert Mugabe in 2017.
Mnangagwa requested Moyo’s extradition but that could not happen as Nairobi and Harare do not have an extradition agreement.
The signing of the MoU on political consultations is being seen as the first step towards regularising that.
Zimbabwe previously tried to extradite Moyo to face corruption charges, but Kenya rejected the request.
The former ZANU PF politburo member is married to a Kenyan and has told Kenyan authorities that his life would be in danger if he returned home.