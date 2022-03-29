Marry Mubaiwa’s Right Hand Set To Be Amputated

A specialist trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, Dr John Nyahunzvi, recommended amputation for Marry’s right hand above her elbow due to severe sepsis syndrome, non-healing ulcer and chronic osteomyelitis. He said:
I had the pleasure of assessing Marry Mubaws on behalf of my senior colleague Mr Mthethwa. She is 5 weeks post revision surgery for a right humerus shaft re-fracture.
Her current condition is critical life-threatening) and has necessitated hospitalization and stabilisation with a plan for emergent right high above elbow amputation as soon as she is deemed medically stable.
She has severe sepsis secondary to deep infection after revision Surgery to fix a re-fracture of the right humerus shaft against a background of chronic sepsis in her forearm.
Careful inpatient clinical management of her current state is required, and a multidisciplinary team is in attendance.
Marry’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, told the court on Tuesday that her client is in a serious condition and is due for amputation of her right arm, reported The NewsHawks.
The 40-year-old model, who has been denied permission to access treatment outside the country, collapsed at the court on Monday after previous similar collapses