Mwonzora Cancels Rally Over Low Turnout

Mwonzora was speaking to journalists after MDC-T supporters, numbering less than 30, turned out for his rally ahead of the 26 March by-elections.
The supporters were told to go home around 3 pm by aspiring Chegutu West legislator, Gift Konjana following a brief address in an almost empty Chinhoyi Hall in Gadzema township.
Mwonzora and MDC Alliance candidates in the 26 March by-elections later held a meeting at former Chinhoyi deputy mayor and aspiring Ward 3 councillor, Willie Nyambe’s house.
The MDC-T leader downplayed the low attendance at the rally and told reporters that the meeting at the Chinhoyi Hall was in preparation for a star rally scheduled for Sunday at Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare. Said Mwonzora:
We couldn’t hold our public meeting due to security issues as ZANU PF and CCC members were milling around the venue.
We don’t want to be drawn into violence, blood, name-calling and hate politics, so we have had to cancel the meeting. We didn’t want our members victimised.
I want to publicly appeal to our political opponents to desist from provoking MDC. We are urging people to campaign peacefully.
Our strategy in these by-elections is to know the real voters, and we are not interested in crowds.