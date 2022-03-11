11.3.2022 14:38
by Staff Reporter

Mwonzora Cancels Rally Over Low Turnout

MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora, on Wednesday accused ZANU PF and CCC of planning to unleash violence against his supporters in Chinhoyi.

Douglas Mwonzora

Mwonzora was speaking to journalists after MDC-T supporters, numbering less than 30, turned out for his rally ahead of the 26 March by-elections.

The supporters were told to go home around 3 pm by aspiring Chegutu West legislator, Gift Konjana following a brief address in an almost empty Chinhoyi Hall in Gadzema township.

Mwonzora and MDC Alliance candidates in the 26 March by-elections later held a meeting at former Chinhoyi deputy mayor and aspiring Ward 3 councillor, Willie Nyambe’s house.

The MDC-T leader downplayed the low attendance at the rally and told reporters that the meeting at the Chinhoyi Hall was in preparation for a star rally scheduled for Sunday at Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare. Said Mwonzora:

We couldn’t hold our public meeting due to security issues as ZANU PF and CCC members were milling around the venue.

We don’t want to be drawn into violence, blood, name-calling and hate politics, so we have had to cancel the meeting. We didn’t want our members victimised.

I want to publicly appeal to our political opponents to desist from provoking MDC. We are urging people to campaign peacefully.

Our strategy in these by-elections is to know the real voters, and we are not interested in crowds.

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *