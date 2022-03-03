14:18 by Pindula News Have your say: Pomona Waste-To-Power Project: Nguwaya, Colleagues To Get US$14.6 Million Yearly 2027-2052

On Monday, February 28, 2022, Zimbabwe’s local government minister, July Moyo, met Harare City Councillors and presented a draft agreement with Netherlands-registered company Geogenix BV which says it will invest US$344 million in a waste-to-energy project at the Pomona dumpsite north of Harare.