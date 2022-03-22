7:38 by RFI Have your say: Zimbabweans barking up the wrong tree with ‘silly’ English names

A prominent Zimbabwean illustrator and animator has embarked on a project to replace "silly" colonial-era names of trees with their native ones. Tafadzwa Tarumbwa wants names like sausage tree and monkey-orange, snot apple and African bubblegum, replaced with their names in Zimbabwe’s indigenous languages.