ZLHR statement on international women’s day

to improve the welfare of all women in the country.International Women’s Day is commemorated annually on the 8th of
March, to highlight the important contributions of women. The
achievements of women in economic, social, cultural and political
spheres should be celebrated by all members of society as they advance
global development and international peace. International Women’s Day
is also an opportunity for men to show solidarity in elimination of
gender inequality from the world. It is imperative that men take a
stand against the gender inequality and gender discrimination that has
unfairly prevented women from living full, prosperous and dignified
lives.
The global theme for International Women’s Day in 2022 is “Gender
Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”. The theme challenges
everyone to call out all forms of gender discrimination, gender bias
and gender stereotyping, in order to create a more equal and inclusive
world. Gender bias and discrimination can only be eradicated if
members of the public take positive steps to challenge the entrenched
attitudes that perpetuate gender inequality. The public has a duty to
address the gender bias and discrimination that exists in the
workplace, schools and in our communities. Everyone has a role to play
in the fight to end gender discrimination. The attainment of
substantive gender equality depends on the successful removal of all
barriers to the advancement of women in society, such as gender
stereotypes and gender bias.
In Zimbabwe, gender inequality and gender discrimination is rife in
many communities. The gender discrimination that women experience
tends to escalate to gender-based violence, in many instances. Women
are at risk of physical harm in society because of their gender. The
violence emanates from private and public sources. State actors and
ordinary citizens have a duty to denounce and tackle the scourge of
gender-based violence.
The State also has a duty promote full gender balance in Zimbabwean
society, in terms of Section 17(1) of the Constitution. Section
17(1)(a) of the Constitution enjoins State actors to promote the full
participation of women in all sectors of society, on the basis of
equality with men. The Constitution also obligates the State to adopt
positive measures to increase the representation of women in all
government institutions and agencies. Importantly, in terms of section
17(1)(c) of the Constitution, the State has a duty to take practical
steps towards increasing the availability of vital resources, such as
land, to women. State actors also have an obligation to address the
socio-economic imbalances that were created by gender inequality and
gender discrimination, according to section 17(2) of the Constitution.
Zimbabwean authorities can only reverse the adverse effects of gender
inequality through comprehensive positive steps aimed at educating the
public about equality and women’s rights. Such measures must dispel
the myths, biases and attitudes that perpetuate gender inequality and
gender discrimination in Zimbabwe.
On this International Women’s Day, ZLHR calls upon:
• the public to celebrate the accomplishments of women all over the globe;
• the public to shun gender inequality, gender discrimination and
biases against women;
• Zimbabwean authorities to take positive measures to improve the
welfare of all women in the country;
• Zimbabwean authorities to fulfil their constitutional obligation to
ensure the full participation of women in all sectors of society, on
the basis of equality with men; and
• State actors to dispel the myths, biases and attitudes that
perpetuate gender discrimination, by educating the public about
equality and women’s rights.