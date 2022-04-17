Govt Waives Fees For Birth & Death Certificates, National Identity Cards

In a statement, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said registration requirements have also been relaxed with immediate effect. Pindula News is publishing the statement in full below:
The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage through the Civil Registry Department is conducting a national mobile registration exercise which commenced on 01 April 2022 and ending on 30 September 2022.
The programme is meant to clear the backlog on the issuance of civil registrations which was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is also an opportunity for citizens to obtain national identity documents which will enable them to register as voters in the upcoming 2023 harmonised general elections
To ensure that no one and no place is left behind during this national mobile registration exercise, my Ministry is glad to announce that Cabinet has approved a waiver of fees for all civil registration documents that is, birth certificates, death certificates, national identity documents and livestock brand certificates.
[These documents] are now issued at no cost during this mobile registration period.
In addition to the waiver of fees, Cabinet has also approved the relaxation of registration requirements and this is with immediate effect.
Provincial and District Registrars together with team leaders have been instructed to attend to every person and ensure that they are offered the services they require.
In line with His Excellency, President E.D. Mnangagwa’s mantra that no one and no place is left behind, I encourage fellow citizens to take advantage of this opportunity and ensure that everyone is registered.
The Civil Registry Department’s National Mobile Registration Exercise will run for six months, that is, from 1 April 2022 to 30 September 2022.