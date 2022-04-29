Minerva Zim open kicks off

Defending Champion Emerald Mushore will battle it out with some top Zambians among them the top seed for the tournament ‘Captain Charlie’ Gillian Bwalya,
Geoffrey Luanja, Timothy Kabwe to mention but some Zambians who came to play in this tournament.
Mwadzura, Tapiwa Gora and Elisha Chimbamu are some of the local players who will have to prove a point against these fancied Zambians who want to pocket this untaxed USD.
The ladies section there will thunder as this will also host a Mozambican lady among the title contenders. The defending Champion Linda Shaba will be out to defend it after a disappointing last outing in the Easter Open.
Refiloe Mudodo who was tied first in the Easter Open will be out to prove a point as she battles it out with other ladies. Not to be outdone will be WCM Rumbidzai Mawire and Ttaenda Ndou. An exciting battle will be there for the ladies as the battle lines are already drawn. It is yet to be confirmed if Valentine Pasipanodya the winner for the ladies section in the Easter Open will be taking part as she is now working in Bulawayo as a qualified medical Doctor.
Another division which will be taking part in this tournament will be the development section which will feature the likes of the best under 16 players who will be churned to become the country’s next future players from these youngsters. Danmore Mashava, will battle it out with the other young chess players in this section which will be closely monitored by Cletus Ndebele.
The Chief Arbiter for the event will be Simbarashe Murimi who will be assisted by NA Jarmil Ndoro, and Thabang Moyo who is based in Bulawayo.
ZCF President alluded to this tournament in his closing remarks of the Easter Open chess tournament. This tournament comes closely after another exciting tournament which took place on Easter.