Mnangagwa’s Son Eyes Top ZANU PF Youth League Post

Kuda is among several other children of top ZANU PF officials, including Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga’s sons, who are eyeing top ZANU PF youth league posts.
Midlands youth chairperson Ernest Dzoro on Thursday confirmed to NewsDay that he received Kuda’s CV for the youth elections. Dzoro said:
We are aware that the process has been extended, but before it was extended, we received 14 CVs.
This was a low number, but after it was extended — yes — we received the CV of Kuda Mnangagwa.
I am not backing anyone. They are all my children and I wish them good luck.
Meanwhile, a political analyst, Alexander Rusero, said that African political leaders in general and ZANU PF bigwigs, in particular, have a tendency to give top positions to spouses and children. Said Rusero:
With the elevation of Kuda Mnangagwa, it is prudent to profile his political career in ZANU PF first.
It is the nature of African and ZANU PF politics in particular to have spouses and children as part of the political menu and political mix.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxillia, is a member of the ZANU PF politburo while the late former President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace, was the leader of the ZANU PF women’s league.
Former Vice-President Joice Mujuru and her husband, the late Retired General Solomon Mujuru, were also members of the politburo.
Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa and her husband Christopher Mutsvangwa are both members of the ZANU PF politburo.