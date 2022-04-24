Zalerah Makari Promises ED 200 000 Votes In 2023 Elections

Makari reclaimed the seat from the opposition MDC Alliance in the recently-held by-elections.
Addressing ZANU PF supporters during a thank you rally in Epworth on Saturday afternoon, Makari promised Mnangagwa that the ruling party will win 200 000 votes in the upcoming elections. She said:
We promise you your excellency that the recently held by-elections celebrations are just the beginning.
We are expecting that after the census, Epworth’s population should be 200 000, right now we are seating at about 180 000
So, 200 000 votes must come from Epworth, the opposition does not worry us, they will see our good works and they will repent and join us.
Makari also requested Mnangagwa to upgrade the Epworth Local Board to a town saying this will create jobs for the community. She said:
We are pleading for land tenure, we are asking the government to build us a house and we will pay, we are also asking for tap water, electricity, more government schools, and a mortuary.
We are also asking for a town status for Epworth to create jobs for the Epworth community.
In the 26 March by-elections, Makari won 10 246 votes, Earthrage Kureva (CCC) garnered 8 283 votes, Togarepi Zivai Mhetu (MDC Alliance) polled 745 votes, Innocent Hazvina (Independent) came out fourth with 441 votes, while Richard Musiyadzanikwa (LEAD) received 92 votes.