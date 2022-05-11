Govt Opens E-passport Centre In Chitungwiza

The e-passport centre was unveiled by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Permanent Secretary, Aaron Nhepera, who was representing Minister Kazembe Kazembe.
Speaking at the event, Nhepera said the passport application is now more convenient for members of the public. He said:
The introduction of the e-passport has significantly improved service delivery and has brought convenience to members of the public.
The application process is no longer cumbersome and the turnaround time for the production of ordinary passports has been reduced to seven days.
Nhepera added that other e-passport bio-enrolment centres will be opened in other districts as well. He said:
The process of rolling out the programme to the remaining eight (8) provincial offices, including Murewa, Beitbridge, Zvishavane, and Hwange districts, is currently underway.
The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, through the Civil Registry Department, has brought e-passport services to the Chitungwiza district in recognition of its position as the third-largest urban settlement in the country in terms of population size.
The availability of this service to Chitungwiza is bound to benefit surrounding communities, including Stoneridge, Hopley, Seke, Mahusekwa and Beatrice, among others.
Registrar-General Henry Machiri and Chitungwiza Acting Mayor, Councillor Kiven Mutimbanyoka, attended the ceremony.
Machiri said that the launch of e-passport services in the Chitungwiza district will go a long way in decongesting the Harare Passport Office.Post published in: Featured