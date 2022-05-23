Mangwana Justifies Govt Plans To Buy Heavy Weapons From Indonesia

So why do we have a Ministry of Defence if we can’t equip the soldiers? Hanti (Definitely) we need to be able to defend ourselves? #MoreZvombo (#MoreWeapons).
Mangwana’s remarks come after reports by Indonesia’s state media news agency Antara indicated that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who was in the Asian country recently, visited the state-owned weaponry industry PT Pindad in Bandung to explore the possibility of arms purchase.
The Antara news agency later repeated the report that Chiwenga was set to visit PT Pindad in Bandung, the Indonesian state-owned arms manufacturing company specialising in military hardware. The news agency said:
Chiwenga will be offered weapons and arms to modernise the Zimbabwean military, as well as other heavy equipment to improve the Zimbabwean mining industry.