Red flag over murky govt vehicle deals

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) says it will not investigate various cases in which the government, local authorities and parastatals have been prejudiced through the non-delivery of motor vehicles worth millions of United States dollars, long after they were paid for.
The government is losing millions of dollars in dubious deals through which several ministries, parastatals and local authorities have paid for vehicles that dodgy car dealers have failed to deliver. Some of the dealers are alleged to be linked to big political players.
But while calls have been made for an investigation into possible cases of fraud and the flouting of tender procedures, Zacc has poured cold water on any prospects of an investigation
“Failure to fulfill a contractual obligation is a civil matter and does not constitute corruption or criminal offence to be investigated by Zacc,” the anti-corruption body’s spokesperson, Commissioner John Makamure, explained.Post published in: Featured