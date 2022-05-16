Voting For CCC Will Bring War, Instability To Zimbabwe, Says Chinamasa

In a Twitter thread, Chinamasa accused CCC president Nelson Chamisa and one of his deputies, Tendai Biti, of being surrogates of the United States of America’s security agency, the CIA.
Chinamasa warned that proposing to establish a United States Africom military base in Zimbabwe will destabilise the country “and inevitably trigger a quick befitting counter-revolutionary response.” Said Chinamasa:
It is an undeniable fact that CCC’s Chamisa and Biti are local Agents and Proxies of the CIA and Pentagon Departments of the USA.
Those of our Citizens who urge Zimbabweans to vote for CCC must know that they are wittingly or unwittingly inviting war and instability to our beloved country.
Chamisa and Biti and all the USA sponsored NGOs USA sponsored so-called Civil Society Organizations, USA sponsored so-called Human Rights Organizations and USA sponsored Social Media Trolls are the USA Change Agents and force multipliers to remove Liberation Movement Parties from power so as to establish AFRICOM Military Bases on our African Continent and in our SADC region and country, the objective being to establish neocolonial states which are amenable to exploitation.
Those who parrot support for quislings ought to be reminded that given Zimbabwe’s illustrious liberation history mooting a US Africom Military base in Zimbabwe as is proposed in Zambia will destabilise Zimbabwe and inevitably trigger a quick befitting counter-revolutionary response.
Let those traversing this treacherous path be warned. Those who have eyes let them “eye” and those who have ears let them “ear”. Nokuti hatigoni kurega kutaura zvatakaona nezvotakanzwa.