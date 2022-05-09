Zimbabwe Coronavirus / COVID-19 Update 08 May 2022: Schools Hit

• 83 New Cases (All local) and 0 Deaths reported today. (7-day rolling average’ for new cases rises to 63 from 56 (yesterday) 46 of 53 cases reported by Mat South were detected from a school in Mangwe District in the province.
• Vaccination Update: 12 277 received the 1st dose today bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 5 918 447, 39 681 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 3 865 961while 8 098 received their 3rd dose bringing cumulative for 3 rd dose to 642 183.
• As of 07 May 2022, @1500hrs there were (25) hospitalized cases: New Admissions (3), Asymptomatic (2), mild to moderate (21), severe (2) and (0) in Intensive Care Units. 13 of the 25 hospitalized were vaccinated and 12 were not vaccinated.
• 676 tests done today (Positivity today was 12.1 %)
• 77new recoveries: National Recovery Rate remains at 98% & Active cases rise to 791.
• As of today, Zimbabwe has recorded 248 352 Cases 242 085 recoveries & 5 476 Deaths.
Province PCR Tests Ag Cum Cases (New) Recovered Cases (New) Active Cases Deaths (New) Bulawayo 295 21042 (10) 19959 (10) 214 869 (0) Harare 35 46 928 (4) 45052 (19) 93 1783(0) Manicaland 33 29 349 (0) 28 768 (15) 31 550 (0) Mash Cent 9 14222 (3) 13798 (4) 102 322 (0) Mash East 0 32338 (0) 31 874 (2) 52 412 (0) Mash West 46 30896 (0) 30 264(10) 55 577 (0) Midlands 47 17743 (3) 17 272(0) 42 429 (0) Masvingo 5 21 539 (2) 21296(0) 38 204 (0) Mat North 0 17742 (8) 17 575 (0) 37 130 (0) Mat South 206 16 553 (53) 16226(17) 127 200 (0) Total 676 248 352(83) 242 085(77) 791 5 476(0)