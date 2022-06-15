Nurses Send Incapacitation Letter To Health Services Board, Demand USD Salaries

The Executive Director
The Health Service Board
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals
Dear Sir/ Madam
With reference to the above-mentioned subject, we wish to notify you that our members will not be able to turn up for duty starting on Monday, the 20th of June 2022, until the following conditions are met:
• USD salaries
This is due to the loss of value of the Zimbabwean dollar and the exorbitant prices in the market.
• Re-opening of negotiation forum.
The health service board has not met employees, citing endless consultative processes.
• Regarding process
PCNs must be put in the right grades.
We look forward to your understanding.
Sec General D. Chikobvu C
National President – Robert Chiduku
Workers across the board are complaining over the erosion of their salaries.
Zimbabwe is losing professionals through brain drain as they find salaries offers for their professions in other jurisdictions more lucrative compared to those they are getting locally.