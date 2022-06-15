18:26 by Pindula News Have your say: Nurses Send Incapacitation Letter To Health Services Board, Demand USD Salaries

The Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union (ZPNU) has sent a letter of incapacitation to the Health Services Board saying the salaries that nurses are getting in local currency are insufficient as a living wage due to the weakening of the Zimbabwean dollar. In a letter seen by Pindula News, the union demanded salaries in United States dollars or they down tools. Reads the letter dated 14 June 2022: