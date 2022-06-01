15:20 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Zimbabwe Makes Progress in Meeting International Safety Standards for Radiation Safety, IAEA Mission Finds

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission found that Zimbabwe has made considerable improvements in its national legal and regulatory infrastructure for nuclear and radiation safety by drafting a new law that addresses the requirements of IAEA international safety standards. The team of experts said that enhanced efforts to develop education and training in radiation protection and safety will further build national capacities.