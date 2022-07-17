10:28 by Pindula News Have your say: CCC MP Job Sikhala Writes From Chikurubi [FT]

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP for Zengeza West, Job Sikhala, has written a letter to members of the public appreciating the love they are showing to him as he remains incarcerated at Chikurubi Maximum Prison. Sikhala was arrested and detained for allegedly inciting violence that was recorded in Nyatsime in the funeral wake of CCC’s slain activist Moreblessing Ali.