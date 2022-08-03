3 Amazing facts about Tekno miles

No matter your preferred name for Tekno Miles, there is no denying that he is a superstar. Born in the Bauchi nation, not only has Tekno taken the world of music by storm thanks to his stunning vocals, but he is an excellent dancer and musician-manufacturer.
If you have not heard Tekno Miles’ music before, we definitely recommend that you give it a listen. But first, we’re going to reveal three facts about Tekno that you may not know.
1. He has teamed up with a whole host of international superstars
There have been numerous occasions whereby Tekno has collaborated with some of music’s greats. In 2018, he teamed up with American singer Ciara for their song “Freak Me.” Elton John has even played one of Tekno’s songs, called Diana, during his Apple Music Rocket Hour radio show. That’s some high praise. He is also one of the producers on Won’t Be Late by Drake and Swae Lee.
2. He has won a number of international music awards over the years
It is great to see that Tekno’s music is being embraced on the world stage. The first ever award he won was the Best Pop Extra Video at the 9th Nigeria Music Video Awards in 2015 for his song Duro. However, he then started to be recognized at bigger award shows.
In 2016, he won the Best New Act Award at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2016. In the same year, he took home the Song of the Year prize at the Soundcity MBP Awards Festival. He has also received numerous nominations from the likes of the Nigeria Entertainment Awards and the BETs.
3. He had to undergo surgery to keep his musical career on track
Acid reflux is quite a common condition, which a lot of us suffer from at certain points in our lives. This happens when the sphincter muscle, which is at the bottom end of your esophagus, starts to relax at the incorrect moment, meaning stomach acid comes back up into your esophagus. This can cause a number of symptoms, including heartburn.
In Tekno’s case, the condition had gotten complicated, and his vocal cords were being impacted – every musician’s worst nightmare. Luckily, he was able to have some surgery to tackle the issue.
A true talent: Tekno Miles
We hope that this post has given you a better insight into the amazing talent that is Tekno Miles. At just 31 years old, the future is still bright for this Nigerian superstar, and we cannot wait to see what music he will produce in the future. But for now, there is only one thing to do, head to YouTube and play some of his music. ‘Holiday’ is naturally the perfect starting point.Post published in: Featured