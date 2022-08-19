BREAKING: The High Court has denied 11 members of the Nyatsime 16 bail

Post published in: Featured
🟡BREAKING: The High Court has denied 11 members of the #Nyatsime16 bail. The 11 are:
Chauya Shopa
Precious Jeche
Odius Makoma
Misheck Guzha
Zecks Makoni
Zephania Chinembiri
Roan Tsoka
Shephere Bulakisi
Tatenda Pindahama
Enoch Tsoka
Emmanuel Muradzikwa pic.twitter.com/D4lLyjk5f5
— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) August 19, 2022
19.8.2022 9:34
