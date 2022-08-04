CCC Will Not Be Pushed By Critics – Mahere

Speaking during an interview on Alpha Media Holdings Heart and Soul TV (HStv)’s “FreeTalk” with Blessed Mhlanga, CCC interim spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said:
Obviously, it’s a fallacy that CCC is a one-man band. On the contrary, what our six months lifespan has shown us is that it is a broad-based citizens’ movement that has defied all the odds.
No party that is not organised can win elections the way we have been winning, and winning so decisively.
We will launch our party and all its leadership will be made public. What Chamisa has said time and again is that this party is yet to launch.
Our politics is not business as usual. We saw how ZANU PF created its formation, and how the MDC set itself up and that didn’t work.
It is time to start doing things differently and to depart from the old ways. I think the fallacy that exists in the discourse at the moment is that the only way to structure a political party is how ZANU PF is structured.
CCC was unveiled in February this year after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora claimed the MDC name and all its derivatives ahead of the March 26 by-elections.
The party has been heavily criticised on social media by ZANU PF supporters, self-exiled former ZANU PF Politburo member Jonathan Moyo and journalist Edmund Kudzayi, among others, for lack of structures and a party constitution.Post published in: Featured