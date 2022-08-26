Chamisa Says Citizens in Uzumba Have Not Known Independence, Freedoms, Rights And Peace

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa addresses a rally in Harare, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. .(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
In a series of Twitter messages seen by Pindula News, Chamisa, a former Minister of ICT during the Government of National Unity (GNU) said the people of Uzumba “need our support.” He wrote:
Massive victimization, intimidation and terror agonist citizens esp opposition
Citizens in Uzumba have not known independence, freedoms, rights and peace.
Abuse of Chiefs and Village heads to force villagers to support the hugely unpopular Zpf party.
Food & Government support only available to Zpf party members -Horror stories of violence in 2008.
Most violence perpetrators especially ZPf militia now dead in mysterious deaths.
Assisted voters and command voting -Citizens in villages under 24/7 surveillance by zpf.
Command voting and assisted voters.
The roads are bad, no schools and clinics, no jobs & disposable income.
Citizens in Uzumba are very courageous and determined. They need our support. Change must happen. Uzumba must be free, independent and in peace.
Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP) has since the country's independence in 1980 been considered a ZANU PF stronghold.