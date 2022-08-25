Free driver’s licence campaign gathers momentum

Moyo initiated a voter mobilisation campaign for the youth in his ward by offering 20 youths an opportunity to obtain a driver’s licence free of charge if they register to vote.
“It’s gathering momentum, with over 200 people having registered to vote. The draw will be held during the first week of September,’’ said Moyo.
The month-long campaign which runs up to the end of August is being coordinated by a team of 50 people who are mobilising eligible residents to register to vote.
Moyo said he is driving Zimbabwe into the future by focusing on the youth whose participation in the voter registration process is low.
“We secured 3 deep freezers for the 3 champions who will mobilise the most youths to register. At the end of the program we will conduct a draw to select the first 20 lucky youths whom we will assist to attain class 4 driver’s licences,’’ Moyo said.
He said if they get more sponsors during the program they will increase the number to more than 20 and include those who might need class 2 as well. We have put in place a Kombi to ferry them, all those that are ready can be transported to ZEC offices at Famona at any time convenient to them,’’ he said.
He said the idea was meant to make the youths employable and be able to generate income for themselves.