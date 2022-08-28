9:10 by Staff Reporter Have your say: UN General Assembly: Mutami will be waiting for Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will fly into a storm if he attends the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, next month as Susan Mutami, the Australian-based local woman who accuses him of raping her when she was a minor, has been invited to speak on the sidelines of the summit.