CCC wins two seats in Bulilima council by-elections

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Saturday, won two of the three council seats in the Bulilima Rural District Council by-elections.
The seats were previously held by Zanu PF and the opposition party will count the win as a great achievement in an area widely believed to be a ZANU-PF stronghold.
The by-elections were held in Ward 1, 14 and 16 following the resignation of two ruling party councillors, Ntungamili Dube, Tony Mlotshwa and the death of Delani Mabhena, who was also a ZANU-PF councillor.
According to results released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) CCC’s Ephraim Moyo garnered 385 votes in Ward 1, making him the winner, his closest challenger was Phapgha Kossam Ndlovu (ZANU-PF) claiming 315 votes, while Dalton Moyo of People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) settled for 12 votes and Lingiwe Nyoni of the Constitutional Generation for Change (CGC) only managed a paltry 7 votes.
The Nelson Chamisa-led opposition also won in Ward 16, after Makhadi Moyo collected 131 votes, 18 more than ZANU-PF’s Jane Moyo while Hitman Ncube of ZAPU could only manage 34 votes.
The ruling party retained Ward 14 when Experience Dube was declared the winner after claiming 459 votes, compared to 332 votes of Ephraim Moyo of CCC and Linos Moyo (ZAPU) who settled for 18 votes.
Chamisa gave a big thanks to the party members for the great “fight”.
“Thank you Bulilima. A big win against all odds, CCC won 2/3 of the wards previously held by Zpf (ZANU-PF) in yesterday’s by-elections. We nearly took all wards,” he said.
“What a great fight Champions. We are a Citizens Movement. Thanks to our ground forces, the Change Champions. Kudos to diaspora for the support. All glory be to God.”