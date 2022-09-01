Jailed MRP9 transferred to Chikurubi prison

The activists who are now popularly known as the MRP9 were caged for inciting violence.
Bulawayo magistrate, Tavengwa Sangster sentenced seven of them to 33 months in prison while the other two were jailed for 36 months.
However, two months down the line, eight of them have been transferred to Chikurubi Maximum Prison in Harare while Maxwell Nkosi was sent to Gwanda Prison.
The eight sent to Chikurubi include Busi Moyo, Sibongile Banda, Welcome Moyo, Ackim Ndebele, Xukuthwayo Mlotshwa, Nkosinathi Ncube, Tinos Nkomo, Mongameli Ncube as well as Levison Ncube.
In an interview with CITE, MRP leader, Mqondisi Moyo confirmed the development.
“The party can now confirm that eight of its nine members who were arrested and sentenced to serve at Khami and Mlondolozi Prisons were on 27 August 2022, transferred to Chikurubi Maximum prison, 15 kilometres outside Harare. Maxwell Nkosi has been transferred to Gwanda Prison.
We know Chikurubi Prison to be a confinement facility for high-level offenders. It is baffling to learn that our MRP9 can be seen fit to be at Chikurubi Prison, given the unfounded accusations being levelled against them,” he said.
Chikurubi also holds Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole together with 13 other party members have spent over 70 days in remand and are battling to secure bail.
They are also facing charges of inciting public violence.
Moyo said the move against the MRP9 is a ploy to portray them and the party as a security threat to the Zimbabwean state.
He added saying his party will not give up their fight for their freedom.
“The party will, however, make a follow-up, and this is happening at a time when efforts are underway to appeal to the High Court regarding the sentencing,” said Moyo.
Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) deputy spokesperson Superintendent Peter Chaparanganda did not respond to questions sent to him.