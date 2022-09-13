14:20 by Pindula News Have your say: Mahere Says There Was “Another Assassination Attempt On Nelson Chamisa”

Fadzayi Mahere who is the national spokesperson for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa has claimed that there was “another assassination attempt” on the party leader. In a statement seen by Pindula News this Sunday, Mahere reported that a suspected petrol bomb was detonated at the CCC’s thank you rally in Chinhoyi. She said: