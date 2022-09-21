President of the Republic of Zimbabwe to visit Cuba

Havana, Sept 20 (Prensa Latina) President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, will pay an official visit to Cuba as of September 23, the Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.
Cuba and Zimbabwe have maintained fraternal and historic relations since April 20, 1980, which have been based on mutual support and respect.
As a result of collaboration, nearly 2,000 Zimbabwean students have graduated from a number of majors at Cuban universities, and hundreds of Cuban professionals have offered their knowledge and expertise to that African nation.
The authorities of that country have maintained an unwavering stance against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba. – Prensa Latina