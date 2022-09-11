PYCD statement on the commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Day 2022

This day which normally stretches to the 10th of October which is the World Mental Health Day, provides an opportunity for governments and civic society organisations to be proactive in discussing and proposing various ways and measurers aimed at preventing people from dying by suicide.
According to the World Health Day, more than 700 000 people are dying every year as a result of suicide. Research has confirmed that 77 percent of those dying of suicide are found in low and middle income countries. The theme for this year2022 is, Creating Hope through Action.
PYCD believes that reduction of suicide is a vital public health consideration which must be prioritised to prevent untimely death and serve the millions of people who are experiencing intense grief due to the loss of their loved ones
As a grassroots based organisation operating in the rural areas of Manicaland,PYCD has recorded an increasing number of suicide cases of at least one person every week since the outbreak of Covid -19 in 2020 .These are very alarming statistics that we are dedicated to reduce. In Chipinge suicide is among the 4 topmost causes of mortality among the young people below the age of 35 years. The causes have been linked to socio-economic challenges, some associated with improper marriage and infidelity.PYCD has also noted the absence and lack of sustainable institutions that provide psycho-social support and mental health.
In addressing these identified challenges, PYCD has since responded by institutionalising basic counselling at the PYCD Centre in Checheche through a drop in facility. The public in and around Checheche in Chipinge, has had an opportunity to visit the PYCD Centre and receive counselling and coping strategies that are being offered daily by a team of experienced and certified community actors who are part of the PYCD structure.