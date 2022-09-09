South Africa: Further Extension of Stay for Holders of Expired Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

As a result, Zimbabwean nationals who are holders of expired ZEPs can continue to remain in South Africa until June 30, 2023 – an extension of six more months – while applying for other visas. The extension has been implemented to incentivize more Zimbabwean nationals to apply for a visa or waiver in South Africa and will likely be the last extension.
As a reminder, during the extended period, ZEP holders will not be arrested, deported, or detained for not having a valid permit; they will not be declared illegal; they will be allowed to enter and depart South Africa provided they comply with entry and departure requirements; and they will not be required to provide an authorization letter (showing good cause for the expiration of their permit or waiver) to remain in South Africa or to apply for any other visa within South Africa.
This alert is for informational purposes only. If you have any questions, please contact the global immigration professional with whom you work at Fragomen or send an email to [email protected].