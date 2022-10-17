ED Castigates Urbans Dwellers, Calls Them “Sellouts”

Mnangagwa made the remarks while addressing a ZANU PF “Thank You Rally” at Beaulieu Toronto Primary School in Mutasa South constituency. He said:
I have heard that some parts of Mutasa South are rural and urban. I know that in urban areas when we fought the liberation struggle that’s where most sell-outs ran to.
It honestly does not surprise me that those from urban areas don’t support the revolutionary movement because they are sell-outs.
ZANU PF candidate, Misheck Mugadza, defeated CCC’s Regai Tsunga in a by-election held on 26 March 2022.
The seat fell vacant after Tsunga was recalled by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora.
The ruling party had failed to win Mutasa South since the formation of the opposition MDC in 1999.
Mnangagwa also criticised young people who support the opposition saying they are unpatriotic. He said:
This next generation should be taught to be patriotic about their country.
They should be taught that their freedom was brought through the liberation struggle.
They are the ones to whom we are going to leave the leadership of this country.
He promised people in Mutasa South that they will now benefit from government projects after voting for ZANU PF.