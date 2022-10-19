Govt Sets US$150 As Minimum Payable Wage Across Sectors

Speaking during a post-cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said:
Pertaining to salaries and wages, here are some of the recommendations:- that a guide be provided to all bargaining platforms across all sectors to strive towards pegging the minimum wage at US$150.00 payable either in ZWL$ or at the prevailing bank rate.
This comes when government workers have since 2019 been at loggerheads with the employer demanding restoration of their pre-October 2018 salaries which were around US$540.
The government resorted to paying workers in local currency in 2019 following the reintroduction of the Zimbabwe dollar in June of that month.
The Zimbabwe dollar which was pegged at 1: 1 against the USD when it was reintroduced has been shedding value at an unparalleled rate thereby eroding workers’ salaries.
The government says it has no means to pay all its workers in United States Dollars.