Tynwald High School bus was speeding; police release deceased’s names

Circumstances surrounding the accident are that upon reaching the 75 kilometre peg along the Rusape-Nyanga road near Pine Tree Hotel, the driver failed to negotiate a curve.
The bus veered off the road to the left and rolled several times on a steep slope before landing on its roof.
Thirty-four students were injured in the process, with some thrown out of the bus, while five died on the spot.
The injured were ferried to Nyanga District Hospital where one student died upon arrival.
Police also released the names of the deceased students, who are:
1. Anesuishe Hove, female, (14) House Number 49 Lorraine Drive, Bluffhill, Harare.
2. Beyonce Guyo, female, (15) Block 42 Manna Flats, Madokero, Harare
3. Anita Manyuka, female (16) House Number 4358, Matidoda Park, Tynwald, Harare
4. Destiny Dziva, female, (14) House Number 56 Sussex Road, Avondale, Harare
5. Kimberly Tarisai Mutusva, female (15) House Number 217 Chitepo Heights, Harare
6. Craig Madanhire, male
A report was made to police Nyanga Traffic who attended the scene and advised the students’ next of kin.
Meanwhile, police are carrying out further investigations.
SOURCE: www.zbcnews.co.zw
