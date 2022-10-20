20:55 by Pindula News Have your say: US$5K Reward For Information On How Mine’s 11.6Kgs Of Gold Robbers

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has offered US$5 000 for information that can lead to the apprehension of members of a gang that intercepted How Mine’s vehicles and stole over 11 kgs of gold on 04 October this year. In a statement seen by Pindula News, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said nine suspects are on the run. Read the statement: