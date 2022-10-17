ZEC Releases Voter Population Figures To Determine Areas That Need To Be Divided

ELECTORAL ACT (CHAPTER 2:13)
Delimitation of Constituencies, wards and other electoral boundaries:
National, Provincial and Local Authority Voter Population Figures
Notice is hereby given for general information that the National, Provincial and Local Authority voter population figures to be used for purposes of determining the constituencies and wards that Zimbabwe shall be divided into are specified in the Schedules below.
In determining the boundaries, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission shall have due regard to the factors specified in section 161(6) of the Constitution and shall endeavour to ensure that as far as possible equal numbers of registered voters are registered in each constituency and in each ward of a local authority as per the dictates of the law.
National And Provincial Voter Population Totals as at 31 May 2022
Per Province Total Voter Population
1 Bulawayo Metropolitan 270 938
2 Harare Metropolitan 952 102
3 Manicaland 738 624
4 Mashonaland Central 536 463
5 Mashonaland East 641 668
6 Mashonaland West 661 289
7 Masvingo 632 320
8 Matabeleland North 340 427
9 Matabeleland South 267 617
10 Midlands 762 928
Total
