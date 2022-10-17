15:04 by Staff Reporter Have your say: ZEC Releases Voter Population Figures To Determine Areas That Need To Be Divided

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has released voter population figures that will be used to determine the constituencies and or wards that shall be divided under the delimitation exercise. In a notice seen by Pindula News, ZEC said the numbers were obtained on the 31st of May 2022. Reads the notice: