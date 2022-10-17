17.10.2022 15:04
by Staff Reporter

ZEC Releases Voter Population Figures To Determine Areas That Need To Be Divided

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has released voter population figures that will be used to determine the constituencies and or wards that shall be divided under the delimitation exercise. In a notice seen by Pindula News, ZEC said the numbers were obtained on the 31st of May 2022. Reads the notice:

ELECTORAL ACT (CHAPTER 2:13)

Delimitation of Constituencies, wards and other electoral boundaries:

National, Provincial and Local Authority Voter Population Figures

Notice is hereby given for general information that the National, Provincial and Local Authority voter population figures to be used for purposes of determining the constituencies and wards that Zimbabwe shall be divided into are specified in the Schedules below.

In determining the boundaries, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission shall have due regard to the factors specified in section 161(6) of the Constitution and shall endeavour to ensure that as far as possible equal numbers of registered voters are registered in each constituency and in each ward of a local authority as per the dictates of the law.

National And Provincial Voter Population Totals as at 31 May 2022

Per Province Total Voter Population

1 Bulawayo Metropolitan 270 938

2 Harare Metropolitan 952 102

3 Manicaland 738 624

4 Mashonaland Central 536 463

5 Mashonaland East 641 668

6 Mashonaland West 661 289

7 Masvingo 632 320

8 Matabeleland North 340 427

9 Matabeleland South 267 617

10 Midlands 762 928

Total

5 804376

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *