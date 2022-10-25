ZPRA Demands US$20 Billion As Compensation For Properties Confiscated By Govt

ZAPU and ZPRA have for decades tried in vain to restore their properties such as farms and hotels, among them Castle Arms in Bulawayo, Green Haven — a huge entertainment facility along Victoria Falls Road — and several residential properties.
In a High Court application filed in Harare last week, ZPRA ex-combatant coordinating committee member, war veteran Fredrick Mutanda and Ben Ncube, the ZPRA chairperson, demanded compensation.
They said on June 26, 2020, the late comrade Air Chief Marshal Shiri retired, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, transferred the eight (8) properties that comprised Nijo to Zanu PF. Read court papers seen by The Standard:
For 40 years, certain ZPRA properties were transferred to individuals or private developers infringing section 71(3)(c)(ii) of the Constitution…
Thus, Nijo Produce (Private) Limited was transferred to Chaminuka Estate (Private) Limited without any compensation to the 23 950 ZPRA liberation war ex-combatants, who either joined the security sector or were disarmed, demobilised, and did not take part in any armed confrontation.
Government and white farmers agreed to a financial compensation of US$3,5 billion on properties seized during the fast track resettlement programme 20 years ago.
Yet, for 40 years the 23 950 ZPRA liberation war ex-combatants are still waiting for their properties. Therefore, a financial compensation for the seized and redeveloped properties of US$20 billion is fair and adequate.
Mnangagwa met ZPRA ex-combatants in 2018 and 2019 where he promised to facilitate the release of the seized properties, but he has reneged on his promise.
ZPRA ex-combatants said the US$20 billion can be increased on the assumption of assets, livestock, the extent of development and production at the time in February 1982.
They said the priority is to support survivors and dependants of ZPRA liberation war special forces who contributed all their money but had not completed their education and were forced into civilian life.
ZPRA ex-combatants cite Scott Sakupwanya and Kudakwashe Tagwirei, both close associates of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as some of the recent beneficiaries of the properties.
Tagwirei claims he had nothing to do with the ZPRA properties and he called on the applicants to withdraw his name from the case threatening legal action against the applicants.
Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi once claimed the government would not return the properties because PF ZAPU joined ZANU to form ZANU PF under the Unity Accord.Post published in: Featured