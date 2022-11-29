All show and no substance – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/52510741569/sizes/m/
A pompous Herald report from the wilds of Mount Hampden was beyond satire. It describes the new parliament as ‘an embodiment of splendour’ which will ‘embrace true democracy, not merely representation’. The building, it adds, apparently ‘exudes endeavour’ and will ‘shed the colonial baggage of (mis)representation’.
What on earth can all that mean? The building was a generous gift from China. But be sure they will expect something in return and you can be pretty certain the new building won’t be, as the Herald trumpets, ‘the grand door to democracy’. (See: https://www.herald.co.zw/new-parly-building-opens-grand-doors-to-democracy/.)
The Vigil is more sympathetic to the BBC’s report by Shingai Nyoka, which was altogether less positive about the situation. ‘I mind my own business’, one street vendor tells the BBC. He doesn’t wish to be named. ‘People who speak their mind . . . some end up in prison. So I keep things to myself’, the vendor said.
The BBC report says inflation today is 268% – many times higher than it was when Mugabe was ousted. Meanwhile the proportion of Zimbabweans in extreme poverty has almost doubled – from 30% in 2017 to 50% during the Covid pandemic, says the World Bank.
The BBC interviewed Ranga Mberi, editor of business news website Newzwire, who says there has been growth and investment in mining, but ‘what matters is what’s on the food table and in people’s pockets’. He adds that inflation is the big issue that people will judge Mnangagwa by (see: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-63703145).
Meanwhile, 43 international human rights organisations have urged the government to stop its attacks on civil society organisations in Zimbabwe (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/local-news/article/200004004/rights-defenders-challenge-govt-on-csos). For its part the legal thinktank Veritas says the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill, currently being discussed, will make Zimbabwe’s bid to rejoin the Commonwealth a mockery if it is passed into law (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/local-news/article/200003968/pvos-bill-dents-zims-cwealth-bid).
The law will make people liable to prosecution if they are considered to be undermining the country. This has not occurred to the Herald which, in its verbal orgasm about the new parliament, says ‘In a democracy, citizens have an obligation to question the way they are governed and/or represented’ . . .
Other points
- Vigil ally Nomusa Garikai has received a big response to his support of the Vigil’s criticism last week of the decision by exiles Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao to rejoin Zanu PF (see: https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-opinion-sc-columnist-byo-225692.html).
